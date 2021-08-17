Canaccord Genuity Trims Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Target Price to $7.00

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.92% from the stock’s previous close.

NYSEAMERICAN LOV opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Spark Networks has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.83.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million.

In other news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 6,447 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $29,591.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis acquired 24,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $131,688.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 158,596 shares of company stock worth $845,957 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spark Networks during the first quarter valued at $420,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Spark Networks by 175.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 68,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 43,530 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spark Networks during the first quarter valued at $343,000. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new position in Spark Networks during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Spark Networks by 28.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 55,748 shares in the last quarter.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

