Canaccord Genuity Trims Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Target Price to $7.00

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.92% from the stock’s previous close.
NYSEAMERICAN LOV opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Spark Networks has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.83.
Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spark Networks during the first quarter valued at $420,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Spark Networks by 175.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 68,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 43,530 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spark Networks during the first quarter valued at $343,000. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new position in Spark Networks during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Spark Networks by 28.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 55,748 shares in the last quarter.
Spark Networks Company Profile
Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.
