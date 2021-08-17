Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$70.50

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$68.00 to C$70.50 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CAR.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to C$68.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$63.50 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$66.50.

TSE CAR.UN opened at C$60.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.02, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.13. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$42.22 and a twelve month high of C$62.71. The firm has a market cap of C$10.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.08.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

