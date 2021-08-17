Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Given New C$216.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$223.00 to C$216.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$219.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$232.00 to C$251.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$220.33.

TSE:CTC.A opened at C$197.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$195.68. The company has a market cap of C$11.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$122.81 and a twelve month high of C$213.85.

In other news, Director Diana Leslie Chant bought 250 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$195.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,980.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$483,927.34.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

