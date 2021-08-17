Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GOEV stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840,616. The company has a quick ratio of 18.05, a current ratio of 18.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88. Canoo has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Canoo alerts:

GOEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Canoo in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Canoo from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty boosted their target price on Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.