Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.21

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 20480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOEV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital upped their price target on Canoo from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty increased their price objective on Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.05 and a current ratio of 18.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.88.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Canoo during the 1st quarter worth $1,225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the first quarter worth $11,894,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the first quarter worth $1,058,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canoo in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Canoo in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 9.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

