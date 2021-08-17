Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Short Interest Down 47.1% in July

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CPIVF opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. Captiva Verde Wellness has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15.

About Captiva Verde Wellness

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. operates as a health and wellness company. The company's assets include sustainable real estate communities in California; outdoor organic cannabis cultivation in Canada; premium infused products and consumer retail partnerships across North America; and medical cannabis license product distribution in Mexico.

