Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of CRBU stock opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. Caribou Biosciences has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $29.00.
Caribou Biosciences Company Profile
Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.