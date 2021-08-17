Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CRBU stock opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. Caribou Biosciences has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

