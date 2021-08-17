CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CarLotz’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CarLotz.

LOTZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CarLotz in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. William Blair downgraded CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in CarLotz in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in CarLotz in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in CarLotz by 20.9% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CarLotz by 90.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in CarLotz in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

LOTZ stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.17. CarLotz has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

