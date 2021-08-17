carsales.com Ltd (ASX:CAR) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.23

carsales.com Ltd (ASX:CAR) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Sunday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.23, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

In other carsales.com news, insider Walter Pisciotta 51,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. Also, insider David Wiadrowski bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$17.15 ($12.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,459.00 ($36,756.43).

carsales.com Ltd engages operates digital automotive marketplace in Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina. It operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services on automotive and non-automotive goods and services.

