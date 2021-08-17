Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will announce $33.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.88 million and the lowest is $32.97 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year sales of $134.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.65 million to $135.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $138.79 million, with estimates ranging from $135.67 million to $141.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carter Bankshares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CARE shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 8.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $12.11. 28,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Carter Bankshares has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

