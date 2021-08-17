Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $21,550,200.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total value of $21,550,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total value of $18,887,400.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.01, for a total value of $19,440,600.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,277 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.21, for a total value of $7,453,528.17.

Shares of CVNA stock traded down $9.24 on Tuesday, reaching $352.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $158.25 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The firm has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.39 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Carvana from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. increased their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.88.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

