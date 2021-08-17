Caspian (CSP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.09 Million

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Caspian has a market capitalization of $8.09 million and $189,507.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Caspian has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Caspian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00061200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00016985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $422.87 or 0.00911075 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00047879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00104638 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.