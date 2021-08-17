Castweet (CTT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $58,077.00

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Castweet has a market capitalization of $165,969.78 and $58,077.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castweet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0925 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Castweet has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.98 or 0.00449347 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000072 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00123799 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000179 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

About Castweet

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

