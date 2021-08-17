Catalent Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 1,002 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 955% compared to the typical volume of 95 put options.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, reaching $119.39. 8,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,638. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 11,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $1,259,037.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,138. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at $6,114,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Catalent by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Catalent by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

