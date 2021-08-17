Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $343,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 14.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 30.7% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 8,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $217.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $135.65 and a one year high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 67.68%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

