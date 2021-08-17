CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

CB Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CB Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 49.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CB Financial Services to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

CBFV stock opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. CB Financial Services had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CB Financial Services stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) by 172.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CB Financial Services were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

