CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a chartered commercial bank. The Bank’s services include personal banking and business banking. It offers checking, loan accounts, individual retirement accounts, wealth management, certificates of deposit, recorder check, business checking accounts, business loans, cash management and re-order check. The Bank offers other services, including merchant services, financial and wealth management, wire transfers, credit card, ATM, and online banking services. It serves business owners, non-profit groups, government agencies, school administrators, and individual personal account holders in Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. is based in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania. “

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Shares of CB Financial Services stock opened at $23.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $125.62 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.81. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CB Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Read More: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CB Financial Services (CBFV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.