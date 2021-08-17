CDK Global Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,487 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,457% compared to the average volume of 224 call options.

CDK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.49. 1,630,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,488. CDK Global has a 1 year low of $41.21 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CDK Global by 344.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CDK Global by 2,121.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

