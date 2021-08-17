Celer Network (CELR) Trading 8% Higher Over Last Week

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0466 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Celer Network has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $266.16 million and $50.22 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00061042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00016707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.17 or 0.00908358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00047999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00104787 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,708,480,630 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

