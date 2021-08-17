Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Position Increased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Centene by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after buying an additional 3,378,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after buying an additional 2,809,039 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Centene by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,933,000 after buying an additional 2,373,204 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after buying an additional 2,041,173 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Centene by 646.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,549,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,017,000 after buying an additional 1,341,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $64.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.07. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

