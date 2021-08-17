Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,851. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.53 and a quick ratio of 16.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. 19.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

