Cerberus Telecom Acquisition (NYSE:CTAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition (NYSE:CTAC) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CTAC opened at $9.94 on Monday. Cerberus Telecom Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,940,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition by 76.9% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,177,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 946,390 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition by 273.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 983,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 720,128 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,940,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition by 83.2% during the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 746,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 339,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in information and communications technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

