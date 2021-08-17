Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Certara in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. William Blair also issued estimates for Certara’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02).

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CERT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Certara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Certara has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Certara by 131.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the second quarter worth $146,000. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Certara news, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $2,800,436.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 416,951 shares in the company, valued at $10,719,810.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $533,009.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,632,930 shares of company stock worth $198,614,486 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

