Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSQPF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSQPF opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.41. Cervus Equipment has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $15.36.

About Cervus Equipment

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

