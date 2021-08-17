Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSQPF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSQPF opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.41. Cervus Equipment has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $15.36.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

