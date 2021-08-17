CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.40.

GIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of GIB stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,100. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $92.59.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 15.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in CGI by 19.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.