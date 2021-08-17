Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Change Healthcare by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 791,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after buying an additional 601,732 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Change Healthcare by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,343,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,894,000 after buying an additional 212,123 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Change Healthcare by 3,673.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,247,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,471,000 after buying an additional 9,975,953 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.88, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.49. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.57 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

