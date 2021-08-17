Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Major Shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp Sells 113,000 Shares

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 113,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $542,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 25,576 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $132,227.92.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 17,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $88,230.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 15,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $81,750.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 11,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $60,500.00.

Shares of CHRA stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 55,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $157.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.33. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $6.63.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 75.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in Charah Solutions in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Charah Solutions by 83.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Charah Solutions in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charah Solutions by 56.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 26,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Charah Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 17,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

