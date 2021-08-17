Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Price Target Lowered to $3.45 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.80 to $3.45 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Charlotte’s Web from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CWBHF stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.57. Charlotte’s Web has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $7.00.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc produces and distributes hemp-based cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. The company offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules, gummies, topicals, and pet products. It distributes its products under the Charlotte's Web name through its e-commerce website, third party e-commerce websites, as well as distributors, health practitioners, and various brick and mortar retailers.

