CheesecakeSwap Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $152,827.84 (CCAKE)

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0846 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $152,827.84 and approximately $15,330.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CheesecakeSwap Token Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

Buying and Selling CheesecakeSwap Token

