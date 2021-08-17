Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.94. 513,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,328,080. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.48.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

