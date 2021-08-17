Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 92.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chewy were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 1,080.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Chewy by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,037,428.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,164,993.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,289 shares of company stock worth $22,018,264. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.55.

NYSE CHWY opened at $91.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,589.00, a PEG ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $120.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.24.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.