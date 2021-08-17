Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of CSSE opened at $21.04 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $47.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.16.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.23). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.89% and a negative return on equity of 54.07%. On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $57,457.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,387. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $1,602,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,589 shares of company stock worth $2,174,518. 63.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2,876.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 604,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after purchasing an additional 584,250 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,681,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 24.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.