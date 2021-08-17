Chiliz Trading 14.3% Higher This Week (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. In the last week, Chiliz has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One Chiliz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000799 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $2.17 billion and approximately $421.16 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz (CRYPTO:CHZ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,893,953,082 coins. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

