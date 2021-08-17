China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Short Interest Update

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the July 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JINFF traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.93. 860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,862. China Gold International Resources has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. engages in acquisition, development and exploration of gold and base metal mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes CSH Gold Mine and Jiama Copper Gold Polymetallic Mine. The company was founded on May 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

