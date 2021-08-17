China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Short Interest Update

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the July 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS JINFF traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.93. 860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,862. China Gold International Resources has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67.
About China Gold International Resources
