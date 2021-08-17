China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Update

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,400 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the July 15th total of 137,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 424.8 days.
Shares of CHPXF opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. China Pacific Insurance has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.64.
About China Pacific Insurance (Group)
