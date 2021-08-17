China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Update

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,400 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the July 15th total of 137,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 424.8 days.

Shares of CHPXF opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. China Pacific Insurance has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.64.

Get China Pacific Insurance (Group) alerts:

About China Pacific Insurance (Group)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.