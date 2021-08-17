ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Short Interest Update

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the July 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of IMOS traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.69. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $42.83.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.5679 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 375.0% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 84.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 474.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 30.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 221.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

