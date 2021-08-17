ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Short Interest Update

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the July 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of IMOS traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.69. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $42.83.
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.5679 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.
About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.
