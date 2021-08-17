Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.54.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $22.54 target price on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

CHYHY opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.2672 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.17%.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

