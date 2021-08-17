Christopher B. Paisley Sells 200 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total value of $162,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $7.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $827.81. 295,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,935. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $845.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $816.96.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.28.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.