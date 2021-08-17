Chromia 24 Hour Volume Reaches $134.07 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000889 BTC on major exchanges. Chromia has a total market cap of $175.45 million and $134.07 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00062914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00016698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.12 or 0.00929742 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00050041 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00170842 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,300 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

