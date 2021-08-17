Chubb (NYSE:CB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.06.

Get Chubb alerts:

NYSE CB traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $184.23. 1,982,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,065. Chubb has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $184.53. The company has a market cap of $80.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total value of $660,358.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,080 shares of company stock worth $2,535,281. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Chubb by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.