CIBC Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY)

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$8.25 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PEY. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.02.

PEY opened at C$6.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.32. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.25. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$2.32 and a 1 year high of C$8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Robinson bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.97 per share, with a total value of C$139,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 346,507 shares in the company, valued at C$2,415,153.79. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.35, for a total value of C$36,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$905,961. In the last three months, insiders have bought 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $232,491 and have sold 90,167 shares valued at $582,971.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

