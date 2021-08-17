Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of Cineplex (TSE:CGX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$14.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$12.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CGX. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Cineplex to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Cineplex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cineplex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.19.

TSE CGX opened at C$13.74 on Friday. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$4.32 and a 1 year high of C$16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of C$870.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.52.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

