Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 1,654 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 45.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Graham by 258.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 340.5% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 38.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Graham in the first quarter valued at about $570,000. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $621.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.16. Graham Holdings has a 1-year low of $376.20 and a 1-year high of $685.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $645.96.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

