Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.63% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBH opened at $209.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.05. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $150.52 and a 12 month high of $222.22.

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Company Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

