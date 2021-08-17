Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.63% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BBH opened at $209.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.05. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $150.52 and a 12 month high of $222.22.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.