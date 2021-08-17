Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 134.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.86% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 289.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000.

Shares of EXI opened at $123.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.88. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $90.04 and a 52-week high of $124.29.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

