Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.09% of ACON S2 Acquisition worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,905,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,634,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition by 7.3% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 381,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition by 304.1% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 283,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 213,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWO stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

