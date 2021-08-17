Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 60,144 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,144 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Endava by 2,444.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.78.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $139.39 on Tuesday. Endava plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 176.45, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

