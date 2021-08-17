Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $3.45 Million Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $740,000. Towerview LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $970,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $986,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. 25.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCII opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.76. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

