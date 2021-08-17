Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 801,717 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,055 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.19% of Citizens Financial Group worth $36,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CFG opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

