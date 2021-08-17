Civitas Social Housing Plc (CSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Civitas Social Housing Plc (LON:CSH) announced a dividend on Friday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.39 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Civitas Social Housing’s previous dividend of $1.35. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON CSH opened at GBX 116.60 ($1.52) on Tuesday. Civitas Social Housing has a 1 year low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 121 ($1.58). The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.36. The stock has a market cap of £725.79 million and a PE ratio of 20.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 117.10.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Civitas Social Housing in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Civitas Social Housing from GBX 118 ($1.54) to GBX 123 ($1.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

